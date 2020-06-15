COPPERAS COVE — Services for Ash Donovan Wright, 1, of Kempner will be 10 a.m. Thursday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Copperas Cove.
Burial will be in Smith Cemetery in Kempner.
He died Thursday, June 11.
He was born Feb. 3, 2019, in Houston to Joseph and Margaret Wright.
Survivors include his parents of Kempner; two brothers, Rhys William Wright and Lucas Orion Wright, both of Kempner; his grandmother, Theresa Smart of Gatesville; and his grandfather, Dewayne Harvey of Stephenville.
Memorials may be made to Project Joy and Hope, P.O. Box 5111, Pasadena, TX 77508.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.