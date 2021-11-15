Services for Barry Dean Gregg, 62, of Temple will be 11 a.m. Thursday at Tenth & M Church of Christ in Temple with William Donaldson officiating.
Burial will be in Temple Garden of Memories.
Mr. Gregg died Friday, Nov. 12, in Temple.
He was born Dec. 3, 1958, to Frank and Doris Gregg in Temple. He was a 1976 graduate of Temple High School.
He was a member of Tenth and M Church of Christ. He worked for and retired from the Santa Fe Railroad.
Survivors include a daughter, Edrica Stoglin Gregg of Temple; his mother of Temple; three brothers, Gregory Gregg and Craig Gregg, both of Temple, and and Stepphun Gregg Sr. of Pflugerville; four sisters, Linda Whitt of Birmingham, Ala., Virginia Leak and Jennifer Gregg, both of Temple, and Marshelle Devlin of Bradley, S.C.; and three grandchildren.
Branford/Dawson Funeral Home of Temple is in charge of arrangements.
Visitation will be 10 a.m. Thursday at the church.