BELTON — No services are planned for Orlon Royce Hill, 82, of Harker Heights.
Mr. Hill died Monday, March 27, at a Temple hospital.
He was born Oct. 6, 1940.
The body will be available for viewing from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton.