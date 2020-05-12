Services for Raymond Melvin Chudej, 85, of Little River - Academy were private.
Mr. Chudej died Thursday, May 7, after a short stay at a Temple care facility.
He was born August 31, 1934 in Buckholts, the youngest of 5 children to John J. and Lillie Juris Chudej. He attended Buckholts High School, graduating Salutatorian (3 Seniors in his class that year). He served in the U.S. Army. He married Gracie Hines on March 27, 1964 and resided in Little River - Academy. He was a Lutheran. After 20 years as a self employed Tile Setter, he spent the next 21 years working at the Department of Veterans Affairs, retiring January 31, 1998. He loved to hunt, fish, and participate in BBQ cook-offs (his ribs won first place in many events). He was a baseball coach for the Little River- Academy Little League teams and a member of the Little River - Academy Catfish Association for many years.
He was preceded in death by his wife in 2001 and a son, Raymond Melvin Chudej Jr. in 1986. Sisters – Irene Galler, Lorene Dudik and Evelyn Fikes.
Survivors include a son, Randall Chudej and wife Wendy of Heidenheimer; a brother, Johnny J. Chudej of Lyons (formerly of Pettibone); 7 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to the Corinth Cemetery Association, Buckholts, TX.
Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home of Cameron is in charge of arrangements.