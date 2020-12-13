Dr. John Lysius Gough
Dr. John Lysius Gough entered into rest on Thanksgiving Day, November 26, 2020. After months of failing health, he died peacefully in assisted living in Weatherford, Texas.
Dr. Gough was born in Hereford, Texas on July 18, 1932 and was the son of Mr. and Mrs. Roy Hampton Gough, Sr. He graduated as the Valedictorian from Temple High School in Temple, Texas in 1949 and attended Texas A&M University, where he graduated with a Bachelor of Science in 1954. Dr. Gough received a Doctor of Medicine in 1956 from The University of Texas Southwestern Medical School. At that time, he was the youngest graduate of a medical school in Texas.
Dr. Gough served in the U.S. Army’s Medical Corp. as a Captain during the Cuban Missile Crisis. He received an honorable discharge in 1963.
He was a vascular surgeon and practiced medicine in Dallas, Texas. Dr. Gough was honored to serve as Head of Surgery for two years at Methodist Hospital in Dallas, Texas.
Dr. Gough was a loving husband to Peggy Gene Coburn, from 1956 through 1969. They had two children, Rebecca and John Paul, who is a long-term resident of Marbridge Ranch, in Manchaca, Texas. One of Dr. Gough’s greatest joys was his family.
He is survived by his son, John Paul, and by Becky’s children: his grand-daughter Brandy Bristol (James) with great-grandchildren Dylan, Joy, Deja, Bruce and Conner; grand-son Randy Blake (Katie) with great-grand-children Peyton, Brooklyn, Jacob and Cooper and grand-daughter Echo White (David) with great grand-children Gabe; Emily; Titan, Tulip and Ivie. Other survivors include his younger sister, Ann Gough Kilpatrick, his niece Melissa Davis and her family, his niece Amy Kilpatrick, and nephew Dr. Zach Kilpatrick and his family. He was preceded in death by his daughter Becky and older brother Roy Hampton Gough, Jr. He is survived by Roy’s daughter, his niece, Robin Baker Hill and her family.
Dr. Gough was also a beloved husband to Linda Sue Smith from 1975 until her death 1998 and to Cynthia Lips Cone from 2000 until her death in 2015.
He will be remembered for his elegant and quiet nature, his quick wit and charm and his generous soul. He was a very accomplished artist and loved to sketch cowboys working with their horses. Dr. Gough will truly be missed by all who knew him.
Services: Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a graveside service will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to UT Southwestern Medical Center, PO Box 910888, Dallas, TX 75391-0888. Phone: 214.648.2344
