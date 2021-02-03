BELTON — A mass of Christian burial for Helen Vargas Trevino, 91, of Belton will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Christ the King Catholic Church in Belton with the Rev, Sang Quan officiating.
Burial will be in North Belton Cemetery in Belton.
Mrs. Trevino died Tuesday, Feb. 2, at a Belton nursing home.
She was born July 3, 1929, in Belton, to Paul and Guadalupe Araiza Vargas. She was raised in Belton and attended schools there. She married Gabriel Trevino on Aug. 22, 1944, in Belton. He preceded her in death in 1989. She worked for many years for the Belton ISD and was a founding member of Christ the King Catholic Church in Belton.
She was also preceded in death by a daughter, Sarah Canales, and a grandchild.
Survivors include, two daughters, Lupe Veracruz and Orfilinda Leija; a son, Louis Trevino; 14 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and five great-great grandchildren.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton. A rosary will be recited at 7 p.m.