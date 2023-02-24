ROCKDALE — Services for Carol L. Newman, 71, of Milano will be 2 p.m. today at Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home in Rockdale.
Mrs. Newman died Saturday, Feb. 11, in Bryan.
She was born Oct. 10, 1951, to Robert B. and Linda Lee Vaughn Holt in San Antonio. She married Mark Newman on Sept. 5, 1970, in San Antonio. She started her career with the civil service at Kelly Field in the early 1980s. She transferred to Fort Hood in 1999, and was there until she retired in 2013. She was a member of the Milano Evening Lion’s Club, Order of the Eastern Star in Caldwell and San Antonio, and the Crown Garden Club in Rockdale. She was a member of Milano Methodist Church, serving as a lay speaker, Sunday school teacher and mentor. She also served on the Milano City Council for close to 20 years.
Survivors include her husband of Milano; a son, Jason Newman of Harlingen; a daughter, Rebecca Hobson of Milano; two sisters, Jane McDonald of Jourdanton and Patsy Beckett of New Braunfels; and six grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Milano Methodist Church, 400 W. Milam, Milano, TX 76556.