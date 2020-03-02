No services are planned for Robert W. “Homer” Daris Sr., 64, of Temple.
Mr. Daris died Friday, Feb. 28, at a local hospital.
He was born March 4, 1955, in Marlboro, Mass., to Norman and Joyce Moore Daris. He served in the U.S. Army. He married Roberta “Bobbie” L. Daris. He worked for the city of Morgan’s Point Resort and the city of Temple. He was a member of the VFW.
Survivors include his wife; a son, Robert W. Daris Jr.; a daughter, Brenda L. Taylor; a brother, Michael Daris; a sister, Donna M. Cope; two grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Thursday at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Temple.