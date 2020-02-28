Services for Fern Lavon Ingram Herring, 94, of Belton will be 2 p.m. today in Wilson Valley Cemetery in Little River-Academy with the Rev. Steve Durbin officiating.
Mrs. Herring died Thursday, Feb. 27, at a local care center.
She was born May 16, 1925, in Akeley, Minn. She graduated from high school in Akeley. She married Henry “Hank” Schwager. She married Dewey Mears. She married Curtis Herring in 1965. She was a nurse at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn. She was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star.
She was preceded in death by her husband in 2007.
Survivors include three sons, Bill Mears, Don Mears and Keith Herring; three daughters, Karan Corley, Cyndi Pasadeos and Glenda Caskey; 19 grandchildren; 45 great-grandchildren; and nine great-great-grandchildren.
