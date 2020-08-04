Bobbie Skinner Marshall
Bobbie Skinner Marshall, age 83 of Temple, passed from this earthly body into the arms of our Lord and Savior on Friday, July 31, 2020. Funeral services will be held at 10:00am Thursday, August 6, 2020 with Rev. Gary Baxley officiating. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Cemetery. The family will receive visitors from 5-7:00pm Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home.
Bobbie was born October 1, 1936 in Belmont, La. to Otho and Martha Skinner. She graduated from Humble High School in Humble, TX. In 1955. With her piano skills, she was awarded a scholarship and was the first in her family to attend college. She was excited to attend University of Mary Hardin Baylor, which at the time, was an all-girls school.
While there and playing for a Revival in Temple, she met the love of her life, Dwain Marshall. Theirs was not just a love for each other, but of music and serving the Lord. After she graduated from UMHB in 1958, they were married in Aug of 1958.
After living in Frederick, Ok, Waco, Tx and Texas City, Tx. they moved to Temple where she taught at Thornton Elementary School. Her desire to continue her education led her to Sam Houston State University where she earned a Masters of Arts with an emphasis in Sociology and Criminology in 1975. She enjoyed teaching those courses and helping students fulfill their goals at Temple College until 1994. Bobbie was preceded in death by her parents, two brothers Frank and Louis Skinner, and recently her husband of 61 years, Dwain.
She is survived by her daughter, Sharon Kelley and husband David; granddaughter, Melanie Collier and husband Jason; and three great grandchildren.
