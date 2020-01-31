Services for George Weldon Collier Jr., 63, of Troy will be 2:30 p.m. today at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple with Mike McMurtry officiating.
Burial will be in Belfalls Cemetery in Belfalls.
Mr. Collier died Monday, Jan. 27.
He was born Dec. 17, 1956, to George Sr. and Gloria Jacques Collier. He graduated from Troy High School in 1975. He married Debbie. He was an electrician.
He was preceded in death by his wife.
Survivors include two sons, Trey Weldon Collier of Temple and Colby Eugene Collier of Troy; and a sister, Jacqueline “Sissy” Collier of Georgetown.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Troy Athletic Booster Club Scholarship Fund, c/o Troy High School, P.O. Box 409, Troy, TX 76579; or any charity.
Visitation will be 1-2:30 p.m. today at the funeral home.