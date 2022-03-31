Paul Arthur Bartholomew
Paul Arthur Bartholomew, age 66 of Troy, passed away Monday, March 14, 2022, at home. Funeral services will be held at 10 am Saturday, April 2, 2022, at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Temple. Burial will be in Pendleton Cemetery.
Paul was born on June 3, 1955, to John Henry Bartholomew and Jeanette Stalin in Osceola, Arkansas. He married Inez Guthrie on February 7, 1998, and had three sons, Jason, Dustin, and Clayton. Paul was an amazing husband and father. He loved to be with family. He enjoyed sightseeing and he loved his grandson, Mason Bartholomew. Paul loved to work. He was a machine operator for Mobile Chemical for 10 years. Paul’s favorite foods were BBQ and Whataburger. He loved life! He will be greatly missed by all those who knew and loved him.
Paul is preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Kenneth, Elmer, Robert, and Homer; and sister, Mary Street.
A time of visitation will be held from 5-7 pm Friday, April 1, 2022, at the funeral home.
