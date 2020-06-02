Services for Delarrius O’Neal Wilson, 45, of Temple will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Grace Temple Ministries Church in Temple with the Rev. D.S. McBride officiating.
Burial will be in Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mr. Wilson died Thursday, May 28, at a Temple hospital.
He was born March 19, 1975, in Bogalusa, La., to Chandler and Evelyn Wilson Duncan. He attended Temple High School. He received a bachelor’s degree from Ashford University. He served in the U.S. Navy. He married Sheila McNeil Cobbs. He was a member of Grace Temple Ministries Church.
Survivors include his wife of Temple; three children, Akeel Wilson, Kiara Wilson and Delicia Wilson, all of Temple; his parents; a sister, LaChanda Wilson of Temple; several siblings; and three grandchildren.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Friday at Hewett-Arney Funeral Home in Temple.