Services for Larry Clowers, 61, of Rogers will be 10 a.m. Tuesday in Live Oak Cemetery in Killeen with Billy Ray Crow officiating.
Mr. Clowers died Tuesday, June 2, at a Temple hospital.
He was born May 19, 1959, in Temple to Clayton and Lovdia Clowers. He married Kim Pagel on June 25, 1983, in Killeen. He attended Southwest Texas State University. He received a degree in teaching from the University of Mary-Hardin Baylor. He worked for Temple ISD. He was a member of the Temple chapter of the Texas Association of Sports Officials.
He was preceded in death by his wife.
Survivors include two daughters, Stephanie Resendez and Courtney Doose; his mother; two brothers, Garry Clowers and James Clowers; two sisters, Cathy Hill and Kimberly Kennedy; and two grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to the Sarcoma Foundation of America at curesarcoma.org.
Visitation will be 4-6 p.m. Monday at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Temple.