Services for Javier “Xavier” Coffia, 55, of Belton will be 2 p.m. Wednesday at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Temple.
Mr. Coffia died Tuesday, Nov. 22, in Belton.
He was born March 10, 1967, in Temple. He graduated from Temple High School in 1985. He worked for Texas Power & Light, TXU and Oncor for 36 years. He married Pamela Craft Coffia on April 6, 1991, in Temple.
Survivors include his wife of Troy; a daughter, Haley Coffia Volney of Belton; a son, Christopher Craft of Troy; three grandchildren; and three stepgrandchildren.
Visitation will be 1 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.