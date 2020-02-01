Services for GeorgeAnn Pittman, 78, of Temple will be 2 p.m. Tuesday in Mount Hope Cemetery in Anson.
Mrs. Pittman died Friday, Jan. 31, at a Temple care facility.
She was born June 24, 1941, in Merkel to Jesse and Theda Kinsey Rister. She graduated from Merkel High School. She married Zeph Pittman on June 20, 1959, in Merkel. She worked for Scott & White, Rogers ISD and a school in Seaton. She was a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Temple.
She was preceded in death by her husband; a daughter, Loraine Pittman; and two great-grandchildren.
Survivors include a son, Calvin Pittman of Temple; two daughters, Emma Marmon and Cindy Marmon, both of Temple; two sisters, Theda Hanshew and Carla Berry; eight grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and a great-great-grandchild.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Monday at Hewett-Arney Funeral Home in Temple.