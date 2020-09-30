GATESVILLE — Services for Joe K. Jones Sr., 79, of Gatesville will be 10 a.m. Friday in Gatesville Masonic Cemetery with the Rev. Greg Demmit officiating.
Mr. Jones died Monday, Sept. 28, at his residence.
He was born Nov. 16, 1940, in Gatesville to W. Mat and Mildred Graves Jones. He graduated from Gatesville High School in 1960. He attended Tarleton State University. He served in the U.S. Army. He worked for the Santa Fe Railroad. He was a member of Gatesville Masonic Lodge No. 197 A.F. & A.M. and First United Methodist Church.
He was preceded in death by a grandchild.
Survivors include two daughters, Tressia Jones and Tracy Pietsch; three sons, Joe K. Jones Jr., Bobby Jones and Casey Jones; a sister, Sally Jund; two brothers, Mat Jones and Johnny Jones; nine grandchildren; and a great-grandchild.
Memorials may be made to Gatesville Masonic Lodge No. 197 A.F. & A.M., 2544 E. Main St., Gatesville, TX 76528.
Scott’s Funeral Home in Gatesville is in charge of arrangements.