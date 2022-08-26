ROCKDALE — Services for Robert Whitmore, 59, of Milano will be 3 p.m. Saturday at the First Baptist Church in Rockdale.
Please log in, or sign up for a
new account and
Subscribe for as little as $4
to continue reading.
To submit a free obituary, please email tdt@tdtnews.com.
To submit a paid obituary, please email advertiz@tdtnews.com with verbiage, along with an optional photograph.
ROCKDALE — Services for Robert Whitmore, 59, of Milano will be 3 p.m. Saturday at the First Baptist Church in Rockdale.
Mr. Whitmore died Tuesday, Aug. 16, at his residence.
He was born Nov. 6, 1962, in Gatesville to Earl and Dixie Whisenant Whitmore. He graduated from Rockdale High School in 1981 and also attended Texas State Technical Institute, Austin Community College Fire Academy, and Temple College. He married Cynthia Davenport on May 11, 1985. He retired after working 23 years as a firefighter and EMT for the city of Taylor and the city of Hutto. Following retirement, he worked for Alcoa for three years and for Texas Propane for four years. He was a member of Black Jack Baptist Church, where he served as a deacon. He was a member of the Milano Volunteer Fire Department and a former member of the Rockdale Volunteer Fire Department.
Survivors include his wife of Milano; his mother of Rockdale; and a brother, Roger Whitmore of Rockdale.
Memorials may be made to the Milano Volunteer Fire Department or to Black Jack Baptist Church.
Visitation will be prior to and after the service at the church.
Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home in Rockdale is in charge of arrangements.