Services for Wanda Lou Krause, 92, of Temple will be 11 a.m. Tuesday in Bellwood Memorial Park in Temple.
Mrs. Krause died Friday, Sept. 18, at a local care facility.
She was born Dec. 14, 1927, in Shannon to Hiram and Inez Collie Roper. She graduated from Troy High School. She married Vernon Krause in 1946. She worked for Floyd’s Bootery in Temple and for the Shoebox. She was a member of Memorial Baptist Church in Temple.
She was preceded in death by her husband in 2006.
Survivors include two daughters, Linda Watts of Temple and Brenda Leonard of St. Louis; five grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Hewett-Arney Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.