Sylvia Podjed
Sylvia Podjed, 92 of Orange, TX, passed away on July 20, 2023, in Orange.
Born in Lebanon, Pa on November 9, 1930, Sylvia was the daughter of Girolamo Guerrisi and Saveria Talerita, who emigrated from Italy through Ellis Island. Her father founded the San Giorgio Macaroni Company in Lebanon, Pa. Sylvia attended Lebanon Catholic High School and Harcum Jr. College, Bryn Mawr, Pa.
Throughout her life she volunteered for various groups, including The Exchange Club. She enjoyed traveling, cruises, a good round of golf, reading books, working crossword puzzles with a pen and entertaining. Especially having the girls over for wine and pizza as they cheered on the Dallas Cowboys. Every time spent with friends and family was special.
Sylvia is preceded in death by her parents Girolamo and Saveria, brothers Joseph, Raymond, Robert, Henry, and Jerome Guerrisi, sisters, Catherine Roberts, Mary Guerrisi, Eleanor Knox, Yolanda Lynch, and nephew Henry Guerrisi Jr.
She is survived by her children, daughter Debra Podjed of Silver City, NM, son Jay Podjed, wife Bookie, of Destin, FL, and daughter Robin Laurence, husband Kenny, of Orange, as well as her grandchildren: Sami Rank, Patrick Laurence, wife Miranda, Madison Few, husband Mike, Stephanie Podjed, Claire Lynch, Philip Lynch, and great-grandchildren: Ananda and Narayan Bravo, and several nieces and nephews and other loving family and friends.
The family would also like to send a special thank you to the staff, nurses and aides at Focused Care at Orange and also Amedisys Hospice and Prescribed Home Health for the love and care of our mom.
Cremation will be held under the direction of Claybar Funeral Home in Orange.
