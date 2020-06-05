Services for James Phillip “Jim” Eubanks, 71, of Troy will be 11 a.m. Monday at Temple Christian Center in Temple with the Rev. Kerry Sharp officiating.
Burial will be in Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mr. Eubanks died Wednesday, May 27, at his residence.
He was born Nov 3, 1948, in Bakersfield, Calif., to Roy and Nina Watkins Eubanks. He served in the U.S. Army. He married Brenda Wadley on April 17, 1970, in Bakersfield. He was a senior piping construction engineer. He was a member of Temple Christian Center.
Survivors include his wife; a son, Brian Eubanks of Visalia, Calif.; a daughter, Teresa Reynolds of Moreno Valley, Calif.; three sisters, Julia Short of Bakersfield, and Linda Kent and Mary Sitzlar, both of Tennessee; and five grandchildren.
Visitation will be 10 a.m. Monday at the church.
Hewett-Arney Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.