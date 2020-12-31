Leonard Doskocil
Leonard Doskocil, 84, of Cameron, died Saturday, December 26, 2020 in a Temple hospital. Graveside funeral service will be 2:00 pm Saturday, January 2, 2021 at Marlow Cemetery near Cameron.
Leonard grew up in tough times but rose in stature in his life. Growing up in the farming community of Clarkson near Cameron, Leonard learned the good days and bad days around farming. Whether it was wondering what they would eat, or thinking about the next sale, Leonard drew on that past to drive him in the future. When bad ranching times hit, Leonard entered law enforcement with the same determination he had with ranching and farming. Leonard worked his way up in law enforcement becoming the Chief of Police and holding that position for a record 31 years. As a lighthouse of the community, Leonard then and now would be seen talking to folks at the local groceries and cafes giving advice and treating others as he would want to be treated. He enjoyed his last days tending to his cattle and loving his family.
Leonard was born December 16, 1936 in Milam County to Amos and Mary (Hauk) Doskocil. He married Nancy Baker and she preceded him in death in 1995. Leonard retired from the City of Cameron as Police Chief after more than 30 years with the city. He was also preceded in death by a son, Leonard David Doskocil and a brother, Amos Doskocil, Jr. He is survived by: daughters, Diane Marek of Yarrelton, Cara Doskocil of Cameron, and Shelly Phillips of Marlow; step-son, Scott Williams of New Braunfels; sisters, Dorothy Kaulfus of Grandbury, Josephine Hassenfratz of Amarillo, and Bernice Williams of Cameron; and numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home of Cameron is in charge of arrangements.
Paid Obituary