Services for Wencelao Casillas, 87, of Temple will be 10 a.m. Thursday at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Temple.
Mr. Casillas died Saturday, July 11, at his residence.
He was born Dec. 4, 1932, in McGregor to Filepe and Refugia Casillas. He worked for Materials Transportation Co.
Survivors include his wife, Adelina Casillas; a daughter, Irene Casillas; three sons, Phillip Casillas, David Casillas and Gilbert Casillas; three grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.