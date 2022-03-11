CAMERON — Services for Susan Elizabeth Levonius, 64, of Houston will be held in private in Little River Cemetery with Mark Smith officiating.
Mrs. Levonius died Saturday, Feb. 26, at her residence.
She was born July 27, 1957. She worked as a school administrator.
Survivors include her husband, Robert Levonius of Houston; a son, Austin Robert Levonius of Friendswood; a brother, Paul William Dudley of Houston; and two grandchildren.
Green-Patterson Funeral Home in Cameron is in charge of arrangements.