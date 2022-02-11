Services for Sarah Lopez Ornelas, 83, of Gregory will be 10 a.m. Wednesday at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple.
Burial will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday in Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mrs. Ornelas died Thursday, Feb. 3, in Temple.
She was born Nov. 8, 1938, in Gregory to Jose and Guadalupe Lopez. She worked at the Fort Hood Child Development Center.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Raul Ornelas.
Survivors include three daughters, Nora Arellano of Temple, Rachel Ornelas of New Orleans and Terry Woodroffe of Austin; a brother, Jose Lopez Jr. of Gregory; six sisters, Francisca Neira of Dallas, Alvaro Lopez, Dora Torres and Susana Brixius, all of Gregory, Gloria White of Rye and Linda Kerr of Balch Springs; four grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 4:30-7 p.m. with a rosary recited at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.