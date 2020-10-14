Funeral services for Donnie Lou Brentham, 82, of Belton will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, October 16, 2020 at First Baptist Church with Rev. Andy Davis and Dr. Leroy Kemp officiating. Burial will follow at the North Belton Cemetery.
The family will receive friends for visitation Thursday, October 15, 2020, from 5-7 PM at the Dossman Funeral Home Chapel.
Mrs. Brentham died Saturday, October, 10, 2020 at her home.
Mrs. Brentham was born November 6, 1937, in the Liberty Hill community of Bell County near Moody, the daughter of Clarence Oscar Porter and Lela (Dowell) Porter. She graduated 3rd in her class from Moody High School where she met and fell in love with the love of her life, Jerry Brentham. They married on December 22, 1956, at her family’s home in Moody.
Mrs. Brentham attended 4C Business College and the University of Mary Hardin Baylor. She worked for Temple Savings and Loan. Later she co-founded Hydra-Gym Athletics with her husband. She served as President of Altrusa in Temple and was voted outstanding Altrusa President of the Region. She was a co-founder of the Brentham Foundation. She also co-founded the Belton Christian Youth Center along with Jerry Bretham, Roy Wood and Mariam Wood.
She was born again into the family of God on July 15, 1967, at Taylor’s Valley Baptist Church. Later joined First Baptist Church in Belton where her love for the church led her to sing in the choir, work in the children’s department and teach Sunday School.
Survivors include her husband Jerry Brentham of Belton; three sons, Brent Brentham and wife Shantel of Austin; Kent Brentham and wife Amber of Troy; and Evdon Brentham and wife May of Sydney Australia; two sisters JoAnn Porter Cagle and husband Frank of Belton and Dorothy Porter Cearley of Moody. Eight grandchildren that called her “Mimi”; Cole Brentham, Chloe Brentham-Cortes, McKensey Brentham, Kylen Brentham, Kael Brentham, Mariam Brentham, Leila Brentham and Austin Brentham. She loved her family with all her heart. She was always happy to be surrounded by them.
Memorials may be made to the Belton Christian Youth Center (BCYC) 505 E. Ave C Belton, Texas 76513.
