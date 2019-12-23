Services for Celestine Dotsey Jackson, 95, of Temple will be 11 a.m. Thursday at Branford/Dawson Funeral Home in Temple with Dr. C.E. Maze officiating.
Burial will be in New Hope Cemetery in Temple.
Mrs. Jackson died Thursday, Dec. 19, at a Temple nursing home.
She was born Oct. 11, 1924, in Milam County to Edmond and Celester Caldwell Dotsey. She attended O.J. Thomas High School in Cameron. She married Henry Lee Jackson. She worked in the culinary field. She was a member of Eighth Street Baptist Church.
Survivors include a son, Danny Thompson of Temple: three grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 10 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home.