Services for Steven Anthony “Tony,” “Tonto” Edwards, 52, of Temple will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Branford/Dawson Funeral Home in Temple.
Mr. Edwards died Wednesday, Feb. 23, at a Temple hospital.
He was born June 20, 1969, in Temple to John Lee Edwards and Florence Beatrice Fuller. He attended Temple High School. He was a member of The Church of the Living God, PGT in Temple. He worked as a manager at Express Lube for 11 years.
Survivors include three sons, Steven King of Temple, and Anthony Foley and Antonio Edwards, both of Austin; two daughters, Takeyla Ivey and Ebeni Allen, both of Temple; his mother, Florence B. Fuller Moss of Temple; three brothers, John M. Edwards of Buda, and Jesse Johnson and Jeffrey Edwards, both of Temple; a sister, Peggy Edwards of Killeen; 14 grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.
Visitation will be 2-6 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.