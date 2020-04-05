Kathryn Ann Brisbin
After 70 amazing years with her loving family, Kathy went to her forever home with the Lord.
She was born on August 5th, 1949 in Temple to W.E. and Helen Vaughan. She died at home in Temple on March 29, 2020 after a long battle with cancer.
She was a graduate of Temple High School where she met her lifelong love, Robert Brisbin, Jr. She also was able to study at Temple Junior College for several years before marriage. She married Bob on July 26, 1968 while he was attending the University of Texas. As young adults, they had the opportunity to live in Oklahoma and Colorado before returning to Temple in 1976.
Kathy was very involved in the Temple community both as a parent and as an entrepreneur. For her kids, she worked tirelessly as the President of the Girls Softball Association and the President of the Jefferson Parent Teacher Organization. She also was an early adopter of computers and technology starting the Central Texas Computer Club in the early 1980’s.
She was an extreme hobbyist, ahead of her time. She led the way as an avid couponer, organized craft fairs, and engaged in genealogy, outlining her family back to the 1200’s.
She managed Gem Pawn Shop for over 20 years both downtown and, later, on Central Ave.
She was preceded in death by her father, W. E. Vaughan and one brother, Edward Vaughan; one grandchild, Birdy Louise Brisbin.
She is survived by her husband, Robert Brisbin, Jr., her mother, Helen Vaughan of Temple, her two daughters, Kelli Frisch and husband, Peter, of Temple, and Niki Howton and husband, Jason, of Salado, her son, Robert William Brisbin and wife, Lauren of Temple and four grandchildren; Haley Howton, Jordyn Frisch, Hunter Howton and Makenna Frisch.
Due to the “shelter in place,” the family will have a private service. The family will host a memorial at a later date to celebrate her life with friends and extended family.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Baylor Scott & White Vasicek Cancer Treatment Center, 2401 S. 31st, Temple, TX 76508.
Paid Obituary