SALADO — Services for Roland E. Oaks, 58, of Salado will be private.
Interment will be in Salado Cemetery.
Mr. Oaks died Thursday, Dec. 24, at his residence.
He was born April 5, 1962, in Augsburg, Germany, to Roland and Karin Oaks. He graduated from high school in Texas. He was employed as a maintenance supervisor in the real estate industry.
Survivors include his mother of Shrewsbury, Pa.; and two sisters of Texas and Maryland.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to any charity.
A rosary and Mass will be recited at St. Stephen Catholic Church in Salado at a later date.
Broecker Funeral Home of Salado is in charge of arrangements.