BELTON — Services for the Rev. Elton M. Lawson, 86, of Temple will be 1 p.m. Saturday at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton with the Rev. Jared Morris officiating.
Burial will be in Moffat Cemetery.
Mr. Lawson died Monday, Aug. 30, at a Temple hospital.
Je was born Nov. 14, 1934, in Moffat to L.M. and Mona Adelle Bridges Lawson. He married Bonnie Lynn Miller on Sept. 4, 1954, in Temple. He became a minister at age 21 in Freeport. He became minister of Twin Cities Baptist Church. It became Wildwood Baptist Church in 2011. He retired from the church in 2014, on his 80th birthday. He also was a firefighter. He was owner and editor of the Copperas Cove Press 1969-1976. He served as president of the Copperas Cove Chamber of Commerce and the Copperas Cove Lions Club.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Bonnie, in 2009.
Survivors include a son, Ronnie Lawson of Moffat; two daughters, Susan Baker and Sharon Secrest, both of Moffat; a brother, C.L. Lawson of Little River-Academy; two sisters, Margie Bruton of Dripping Springs and Ruby Barrett of Belton; nine grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to Wildwood Baptist Church, 5195 Cedar Creek Road, Temple, TX 76504
Visivation will be 6-8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.