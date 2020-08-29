Helen Fuller, age 96 of Temple, died Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at her residence. Private family graveside services will be held at Bellwood Memorial Park with Rev. Byron Radle officiating.
Mrs. Fuller was born on February 9, 1924 in Lorena, Texas to the late Walter and Elizabeth Katherine Tepe Radle. She was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Euel D. Fuller, Sr. and by an infant daughter, Debra Kay Fuller,
Survivors include a daughter, Elizabeth Boje of San Antonio and a son, Euel Fuller, Jr. of Temple, and their spouses. She is also survived by three grandchildren, three step grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren and 20 great great grandchildren.
Memorials may be given to the charity of choice.
Scanio-Harper Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
