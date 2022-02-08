James “Jim” Lowell Harris, 69, passed peacefully into the arms of his savior on February 4, 2022.
Born in 1952 in San Francisco to parents Leo and Helen Harris, the family was stationed several places before they settled in Central Texas. Jim graduated from Killeen High School in 1970, and then joined the Air Force in 1972. He married Connie Long in 1976. They moved to Dallas, where Jim completed his degree at Southwestern Assemblies of God University and began his career in pastoral ministry at Bethel Temple, Dallas.
A career change and two young children later, Jim and Connie moved to Temple to raise their family. Jim remained in faithful service to his church families throughout his life at Bethel Assembly of God Church, and later First Assembly of God Church, Troy.
Jim retired from Texas Department of Family and Protective Services in 2007 after 17 years serving in several capacities. Shortly after, he was diagnosed with Pick’s disease, a devastating form of frontotemporal dementia. Over the last several years of his life, he remained at home under the loving care of his wife, Connie, and caretakers, Jennifer Hardaway Bing and Jestina Soe.
Jim’s children and grandchildren were among the greatest joys in his life. He was a wonderful friend and often selflessly sought out those who desperately needed a friend. His legacy is that of love, generosity, and a secure faith in the saving grace of Jesus Christ.
Jim is survived by his wife, Connie Long Harris; daughter, Sara Harris Baker (husband Zechariah); son, Stephen Harris; and granddaughters, Gray Baker and Emily Harris, all of Temple; and brother, Lawrence Harris (wife Susan) of Salado.
A memorial service will be held Wednesday, February 9, at 10 a.m. at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple with a graveside service to follow in Crowell, TX, at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration for research. www.theaftd.org