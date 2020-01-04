Wanda Craig Vanderbilt
Wanda Craig Vanderbilt, 98, of Denton, Texas passed away January 01, 2020 in Denton. She was born January 24, 1921 in Mena, Arkansas to Silas Ervin and Pearlee (Stanley) Craig.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Fred Vanderbilt and her daughter, Karen Vanderbilt.
Survivors include her sister, Billie Brewer, nephews, and nieces.
Graveside services for Wanda will be held in Mena, Arkansas at a later date.
Wanda loved the Lord therefore, in lieu of flowers; memorials may be made to a church of your choice.
Paid Obituary