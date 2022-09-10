Services for Matthew Thomas Mueller, 29, of Temple will be 3 p.m. Tuesday at Young’s Daughters Funeral Home & Bereavement Center in Temple.
Burial will be in Bellwood Cemetery in Temple.
Mr. Mueller died Monday, Sept. 5, at his residence.
He was born Sept. 9, 1992, to Thomas Dean and Deanna Marie Coufal Mueller in Temple. He graduated from Caldwell High School in 2011. He attended Sam Houston State University. He married Kaitlin Leeann Adams in 2012. He worked for Keg 1 and J.B.M Construction.
He is survived by his wife; a son, Jude Adams; a daughter, Olivia Mueller; his parents; two brothers, Aaron Jay Mueller and Zachary Mueller; and a sister, Erica Stone.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the funeral home for a headstone.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.