CAMERON — Services for J. Isaac Rodriguez, 76, of Cameron will be 10 a.m. Saturday at St. Monica Catholic Church in Cameron.
Burial will be in St. Monica Cemetery.
Mr. Rodriguez died Monday, Aug. 2, at his residence.
He was born March 25, 1945, in Mexico to Nicolas Rodriguez and Maria de la Luz Jimenez. He was a retired ranch hand.
He was preceded in death by two sons, Carlos Rodriguez and Felipe Rodriguez.
Survivors include his wife, Magdalena Rodriguez; three sons, Jose Luis Rodriguez and Roberto Rodriguez, both of Mexico, and Nicolas Rodriguez of Belton; three daughters, Maria Montejano and Esther Rodriguez, both of Cameron, and Zaida Copean of Belton; two sisters, Flora Rodriguez of Mexico and Marcelina Rodriguez of Houston; five brothers, Jose Rodriguez, Defino Rodriguez, Angel Rodriguez, Concepcion Rodriguez and Rosendo Rodriguez, all of Mexico; 22 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Friday at Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home in Cameron with a rosary at 6 p.m.