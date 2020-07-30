No services are planned at this time for Betty Jo Corbin Herring, 90, of Temple.
Mrs. Herring died Tuesday, July 28, at a Temple hospital.
She was born Oct. 22, 1929, in Willow Grove to John Arthur and Lola Mae Corbin. She graduated from Moody High School as salutatorian in 1947, and went on to the Methodist Hospital School of Nursing in Indianapolis. She graduated from there as a registered nurse in 1951, and started her career as a nurse at the Temple VA Hospital. She married Daniel S. Herring in September 1953. They moved to Victoria and worked as nurses there before returning to Temple in 1956. She worked at Scott & White Memorial Hospital in Temple as a floor nurse. She served as head nurse on several floors including 7 South and 7 East.
She was preceded in death by her husband.
Survivors include a son, Michael Herring of Temple; a daughter, Monna Herring of Temple; three brothers, Wilber Ray Corbin, Wesley Mccauley Corbin and Arthur Wayne Corbin.
The Neptune Society was in charge of arrangements.