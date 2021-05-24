Jose Manuel Ortega, 42, of Moody died Sunday, May 23, at a Temple hospital.
No services are planned.
Mr. Ortega was born May 20, 1979, in Mexico to Jaime A. Ortega Sr. and Maria G. Segura. He graduated from Moody High School. He worked for Morgan’s Construction. He was a member of La Virgen De San Juan Catholic Church in Moody.
Survivors include a daughter, Valerie Ortega of Temple; his parents of Moody; a brother, Jaime Ortega Jr. of Temple; and a sister, Angelica Ortega of Moody.
Visitation will be 7-8 p.m. Tuesday at Branford/Dawson Funeral Home in Temple.