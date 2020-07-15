Services for Leon “Lee” Charles Shaw Sr., 72, of Temple will be 11 a.m. Friday at Branford/Dawson Funeral Home in Temple with the Rev. Zachary Griffin officiating.
Burial will be in Temple Garden of Memories Cemetery.
Mr. Shaw died Friday, July 10, at a Temple hospital.
He was born March 30, 1948, in Los Angeles to Lewis D. and Tommie Lee Shaw Sr. He graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School in Los Angeles. He attended Los Angeles Trade-Technical College. He was an evangelist and founder of New Day Community Church in McAlester, Okla. He was a member of Upper Room Move of God Evangelistic Center in Los Angeles and Leap of Faith Worship Center in Temple.
Survivors include two sons, Leon Shaw Jr. of Fort Worth and Derrick Shaw Sr. of Broken Arrow, Okla.; three stepsons, Tyrone Bradford of Sherman, Reginald Bradford of Los Angeles and Myron Bradford of McKinney; a daughter, Leondra Shaw Nelson of McKinney; two stepdaughters, Anita Walker of Sherman and Bridgette Brown of Houston; two brothers, Steven Shaw of Temple and Artie Shaw of Inglewood, Calif.; two sisters, Yvonne Jackson of Inglewood and Glender McKay of Los Angeles; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 2-6 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.