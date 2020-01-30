Services for Linda Sue McDonald, 73, of Temple will be 2 p.m. Saturday in Bryan City Cemetery with Loyd Hall officiating.
Mrs. McDonald died Sunday, Jan. 26, at a Temple hospital.
She was born March 19, 1946, in Brady to Chester and Evelyn Hewett Walker. She graduated from Abilene Christian College with a bachelor’s degree and from Baylor University with a master’s degree. She moved to Temple from Waco 42 years ago. She was a teacher at Travis Middle School.
Survivors include a son, Jeff McDonald of Plano; a sister, Candy Graves of Bothell, Wash.; and two grandchildren.
Visitation will be 5:30-7 p.m. today at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple.