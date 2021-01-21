Florence “Flo” Bodine
Florence “Flo” Bodine, 98, passed away in the Sterling City Nursing Home on January 1, 2021. She was born July 20, 1922 in east Bell County to Dr. Edward C. and Helen Schneider Stoeltje. She graduated from Rosebud High School and the University of Texas. During WW II she worked at McCloskey General Hospital in Temple. She married Homer Hooker “Pete” Bodine in December, 1945 after he returned from the War, and they moved to Colorado City, Texas where she resided until 2018.
Florence taught school, first in elementary school and later in high school where she taught reading. Flo was a lifelong member of First United Methodist Church of Colorado City. She stayed sharp to the end, always enjoying a good book, crossword puzzles and she was a vicious Scrabble opponent. She always enjoyed coming back to attend the Schneider family reunions where she was usually the one who had traveled the farthest or, more recently, was the oldest. She also enjoyed traveling with Pete in their R.V. and bird watching which was made easy because she always kept the bird feeders full and binoculars within arms reach. Florence served on the Mitchell County Hospital Board for 11 years, beginning when she was 81.
Florence was preceded in death by her husband Pete, her brother Dr. Joe Stoeltje, and her sister Velma Sedberry. In 2018 she moved to join her family in Temple and attended Grace Presbyterian Church with them. She enjoyed regular shopping trips to Zooty’s and never missed her weekly hair appointment at Salon Karen.
She is survived by a daughter, Lynda K. Stokes and husband Bill of Belton, their children Brian Stokes and Kelly Garcia, husband Andrew and their children Gabriel and Maren, also by a son Michael C. Bodine and wife Jaynell of Sterling City, Texas their children Melinda Gaines husband Josh and their children Brooklynn and Brynlee, all of Sterling City, also Amanda Louder and husband Jeremy and their children Aiden and Braxton of Stanton, Texas as well as a special nephew, Jimmy Sedberry of Temple.
She was interred in Colorado City and a celebration of life for Florence will be held at a later date.
Paid Obituary