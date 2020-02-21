ROSEBUD — No services are planned for Charlotte L. Teeter, 80, of Rosebud.
Mrs. Teeter died Wednesday, Feb. 19, at her residence.
She was born Oct. 1, 1939, in Lubbock to Joel and Theo Bracken Brown. She married Jerry Ray Teeter Sr. on Oct. 31, 1969.
She was preceded in death by a daughter, Kristina Teeter.
Survivors include her husband of Rosebud; six sons, Joel Dean Teeter and Robert Patrick Teeter, both of Yuma, Ariz., Jerry Ray Teeter Jr. and Robert Henry Teeter, both of Rosebud, Lincoln Everitt Teeter of Austin and Robert Andy Teeter of Athens, Ga.; four daughters, Peggy Jan Oberit of Yuma, Sharon Loraine Matson of San Diego, Charlotte Elmira Teeter of Corpus Christi and Deney Leroy Dunbar of Tucson, Ariz.; 21 grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be Sunday afternoon at 108 West Farish Avenue in Rosebud.
Cook-Gerngross-Green-Patterson Funeral Home in Rosebud is in charge of arrangements.