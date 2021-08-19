No services are planned for Eva Mae Brandon Mensch, 61, of Cameron.
Mrs. Mensch died Monday, Aug. 16, at a Temple hospital.
She was born Oct. 12, 1959, to Oriential and Alcine Brandon in Waco. She married Mitchell Boyd Mensch. She worked for Wilsonart International in Temple.
Survivors include her husband of Cameron; four sons, Dewayne Brandon of Temple, Larry Brandon of Houston, Micah Mensch of Cameron and Matthew Mensch of Montana; two daughters, Dewanna Tutor of Salado and Rebekah Mensch of Cameron; two brothers, Willie Brandon of Moody and Erice Brandon of Austin; two sisters, Lorraine Montgomery of Waco and Corrine Blacknell of Moody; 17 grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 4-6 p.m. at Branford/Dawson Funeral Home in Temple.