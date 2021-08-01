Mark A. Smith
Mark A. Smith, 66, of Temple died Monday, July 26, 2021, at a Temple hospital after a brief battle with cancer and is now 10-42 end of watch. Mark was born in Syracuse, NY on March 19, 1955, to Leslie Floyd and Marjorie M. Smith.
Mark had an interesting life. After a short Army career as a military police officer, Mark began his career with Temple Fire Department on May 29, 1979, and never looked back. Mark worked his way through the ranks and retired as the Fire Marshall on June 1, 2009, with 30 plus years at TFD.
Many would call Mark an adrenaline junkie. Mark was a licensed paramedic, licensed police officer and master certified firefighter, inspector, and fire investigator. Mark loved teaching EMS, fire, and law enforcement classes.
Mark is survived by a daughter, Amy Carr and husband Wes of Temple and two grandchildren, Alyssa and Jamie Carr.
Dossman Funeral home is in charge of arrangements.
Paid Obituary