Services for Richard Neilsen Cronberg, 79, of Temple will be 11 a.m. today in Bellwood Memorial Park Cemetery in Temple.
Mr. Cronberg died Tuesday, July 26.
He was born Aug. 18, 1942, in Glendale, Calif.
Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.