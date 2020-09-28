Louis Milton Ivey was born October 14, 1946 to Nedro Harmon and Louis Milton Ivey, Sr., of Sparks, Texas. Louis graduated from Academy High School in 1965 where he played football, a life long love, baseball, and basketball, and distinguished himself academically.
Louis had a long and fascinating corporate career in Information Technology beginning in 1965 with LTV Corp, University Computing Company, Republic National Bank, Dallas, First City Bank of Texas, Houston. In 1987, Louis moved to Philadelphia to head up the IT Division of PFSF Bank. EDS acquired that IT Division in 1989 and Louis was moved to EDS Plano. The ensuing years took him back to Philadelphia and New Jersey, New York City, back to Plano three different times, Houston, Colorado, and Australia, then back to Plano before he retired from EDS in March 2006.
Louis and his wife of forty-five years, Tricia, settled in Salado, Texas for the next twelve years, where he was an active member of St. Joseph’s Episcopal Church. Louis and Tricia raised horses and longhorn cattle on their ranch. A gregarious and fun-loving man, Louis loved to tell a story, negotiate a deal, and spend time with family and friends.
From January 2019 Louis and Tricia lived in Frisco, Texas. Louis passed away suddenly on August 25, 2020 at the age of seventy-three.
Louis was preceded in death by his parents, Louis, Sr, and Nedro; brothers Howard Harmon, Thomas Ivey, and JP Ivey; and grandson Chad Rains. Louis is survived by his loving wife, Tricia; daughter, Tamra Ellington Rains; sons James Louis Ivey and his wife, Trina, and David Ellington; beloved sister, Kay Ivey Smith, sister in-law Virginia Ivey; grandchildren Angela Rains Dill, Nicholas Rains, Alexandra Rains, Ian Rains, and Haleigh Ivey; great-grandchildren Erin and Abigail Dill; niece Tracy Ruzicka, nephews Joseph Smith, who became like a second son in the last few years, Jimmy Ivey, Terry Ivey, and David Ivey and their families.
Due to COVID19, memorial services will be delayed until it is safe for all to gather to celebrate Louis’ very meaningful and productive life. When it is safe, a Memorial Service will be held at St. Joseph’s Episcopal Church in Salado, TX.