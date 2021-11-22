CENTER — Services for Kathy Eva Metcalf Krog, 52, of Temple will be 2 p.m. Nov. 30 at McClelland Community Church in Shelby County.
Interment will be in McClelland Community Cemetery.
Mrs. Krog died Sunday, Nov. 21, in Temple.
She was born Oct. 24, 1969, in Center to Bernard Harold and Martha Guinelle Sartors Metcalf. She was a member of Wildwood Baptist Church.
Survivors include her husband, James Krog of Troy; two daughters, Kaylee Rhea and Britney Krog; a son, James Krog; her parents of Shelbyville; a sister, Phyllis Cummings of Waco; a brother, Shannon Metcalf of Shelbyville; and a grandchild.
Memorials may be made to Cystic Fibrosis Foundation in Bethesda, Md., or any charity.
Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Monday at Watson & Sons Funeral Home in Center.