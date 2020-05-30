BELTON — Services for Kandice Brooke Prcin Gates, 37, of Bryan and formerly of Temple will be 1 p.m. Tuesday at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton with the Rev. Allen Crosby officiating.
Burial will be in North Belton Cemetery.
Mrs. Gates died Wednesday, May 27, in Bryan.
She was born Feb. 2, 1983, in Temple to Kenneth and Patricia Grimm Prcin. She married Jordan Gates on Sept. 9, 2013. She worked for 13 years for Lowe’s as a paint specialist.
She was preceded in death by her husband.
Survivors include a brother, Aaron Prcin of College Station; and her parents of Marquez.
Memorials may be made to The Animal Rescue Group — Hope Rescue Center of Hearne, 1309 S. Market St., Hearne, TX 77859, (979) 280-0505, or MD Anderson Cancer Center, P.O. Box 4486, Houston, TX 77210-4486.