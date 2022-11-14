ROCKDALE — Services for Lyngle Leroy “Bill” Cardwell, 90, of Rockdale will be 11 a.m. at Salty Cemetery near Thorndale.
Mr. Cardwell died Thursday, Nov. 10, at his residence.
He was born Sept. 24, 1932, in Rockdale to R.M. “Mack” and Lula Lee Tucker Cardwell. He served in the Navy from December 1952 to November 1956, serving on the USS Walker. He was a member of Rockdale VFW Post No. 6525. He married Veronica Guzner on Dec. 18, 1979, in Cameron. He worked as a millwright with Alcoa for 26 years, retiring in 1994.
Survivors include his wife of Rockdale; three sons, Leroy Cardwell of Rockdale, Chris Moffett of Sharp and Troy Moffett of Rockdale; a sister, Shirley Cardwell Luetge of Thorndale; two grandchildren; and a great-grandchild.
Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home of Rockdale is in charge of arrangements.