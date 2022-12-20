Jackie Maria Purkiss
Jackie Maria Purkiss
Jackie Maria Purkiss was born January 4, 1942 in Eldorado, Arkansas to Emily M. and Herman T. Wheatley. She was welcomed into her savior’s arms December 16, 2022 in Belton, Tx. Jackie was a caretaker to her mother during adulthood and together they enjoyed living in Belton and Angleton among various other towns. After her mother passed, Jackie made her home in Temple, Tx. She owned several beauty salons and later worked at HEB. She enjoyed repurposing furniture and selling it along with her artwork in stores in Belton and Salado.
Jackie is survived by her son Mike Purkiss and his wife Amy of Lake Jackson, Tx; grand-daughters Kendyl Georgie and her husband Carlin of Angleton, Tx; and Madison Holland and her husband Randy of Oyster Creek, Tx.
The family would like to thank Jayda, Kathy, and Buddy for their time and friendship during these last few weeks. We would also like to thank Melissa and Amanda of Compassus Hospice as well as the staff at Creekside Terrace Nursing Facility in Belton.
Funeral arrangements will be handled by Southpark Funeral Home in Pearland, Tx.
